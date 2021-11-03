Advertisement

Celebrating National Sandwich Day at St. Claire’s Butcher Shoppe & Delicatessen

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November 3rd is the day to celebrate one of America’s favorite lunch items.

It’s National Sandwich Day!

And whether you like a simple PB & J, a Reuben or even a classic ham and cheese, nothing beats a good, old-fashioned sandwich.

You can treat yourself by making one at home, or even stopping by St. Claire’s Butcher Shoppe and Delicatessen in South Bend.

“The types of sandwiches we offer are more an east coast deli type sandwich,” said Marcella Ward, co-owner. “They’re a little bigger, they’re a little meatier. You’re going to wait a little bit because everything is made to order, nothing’s pre-made.”

St. Claire’s Butcher Shoppe & Delicatessen is located at 3601 E Edison Rd, Suite A in South Bend.

To place an order at the deli, call (574) 931-2911.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

