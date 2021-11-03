Advertisement

CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given final approval for kids 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on it Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, the CDC advisory panel unanimously voted in favor of the recommendation.

This means 28 million children are eligible for the vaccine.

By Monday, millions of doses will be available nationwide.

Children will get one-third the amount of medicine given to adults, in two shots, three weeks apart.

Dr. Mark Fox, with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, said he is excited to hear this news.

“We had hoped for it a little bit earlier in the school year but it is great to have it here at least in the fall semester...Pleased to see a strong endorsement from the advisory committee on immunization practices...I would expect that about 25 percent of kids will be early adopters, that their parents will take them out of school to go get them vaccinated as soon as possible...I think there will be a big group in the middle that want to wait and see,” Fox said.

Providers can begin vaccinating as soon as possible.

