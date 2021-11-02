Advertisement

YSB partners with The Lauber Kitchen & Bar for Homeless Youth Awareness Month

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support a great cause just by eating a burger.

November is Homeless Youth Awareness Month, and Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County is partnering with The Lauber Kitchen & Bar for a fundraiser.

Every year, about a thousand young people experience homelessness in St. Joseph County.

The money raised at The Lauber will help fund YSB’s homeless youth shelter and five other programs.

“All these programs are designed to do a couple things,” said Christina McGovern, director of development for YSB. “One, to provide immediate safety. To be here for that emergency issue. And then to really work with young people so that they can exit homelessness permanently.”

When a Lauber Burger is purchased, $2 will be donated to YSB.

The fundraiser will take place all of November.

South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases
Benton Harbor holding resource fair for lead exposure this week.
