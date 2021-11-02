Advertisement

Upcoming bottled water distribution events in Benton Harbor

More water distribution event dates have been announced for the city of Benton Harbor.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

Tuesday, Nov. 2

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Self-service)

- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon – 2 p.m.

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 4 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 3 – 6 p.m., (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers)

Thursday, Nov. 4

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 10 a.m.-noon.

- Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4-6 p.m.

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 4.-6 p.m. (Self-service)

Friday, Nov. 5

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Nov. 6

- Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

- Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4-6 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

