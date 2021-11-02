Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road blocked in Elkhart County after crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are blocked in Elkhart County near the Bristol exit/mile marker 101 due to a crash.

The Toll Road says traffic is being diverted off at Elkhart East (exit 96). Westbound lanes were temporarily closed, but have now reopened.

Emergency crews are still on site. You should expect Delays.

