TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road blocked in Elkhart County after crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are blocked in Elkhart County near the Bristol exit/mile marker 101 due to a crash.

The Toll Road says traffic is being diverted off at Elkhart East (exit 96). Westbound lanes were temporarily closed, but have now reopened.

Emergency crews are still on site. You should expect Delays.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.