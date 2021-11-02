Advertisement

South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases

South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases
South Bend teachers upset about lack of pay increases(wndu)
By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend teachers say they want the school corporation to pay up.

A referendum raised millions of dollars from increased property taxes, but teachers claim the corporation is backpedaling on promised pay raises from that money.

The president of South Bend’s teachers union says they met for contract negotiations last week and were told no money from the referendum would go to teacher salaries.

“This corporation has told us they are not committing any referendum money to teacher salaries...The first question we asked is: What percentage of the referendum money are you dedicating to teacher raises? The answer was nothing,” said Linda Lucy, President of NEA-South Bend.

Those with the corporation, however, say they are fulfilling their promise.

“We’ve already committed to 3.1 million dollars and we are currently at the negotiating table now and with the offers that we have put in now, we will far succeed our commitment to the public,” said Kareemah Fowler with the South Bend Community School Corporation.

Last year, taxpayers voted to approve a referendum that included $20.8 million a year for eight years to pay for things like pay increases for teachers.

“The referendum was to fill a property-tax gap, which was the circuit breaker gap, which has gone up 12.5, then 14.1 now 17.7 and if you are slated for $20 million what do you have left after that?...In 2020, we did an early open with the union in October of 2020, and we were not going to get the referendum until this past July, so what we did is we opened early and we fronted the money out of our reserve because we knew the referendum was coming,” Fowler said.

“July 1, 2021 was when they could touch the money. What percentage of that referendum was going to be allocated to teacher salaries? The answer was none,” said Lucy.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Bendix and Voore in South Bend.
Police investigate fatal crash in South Bend
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs lost control of the car,...
Mother confirmed dead in crash that also killed two children
The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified

Latest News

More water distribution event dates have been announced for the city of Benton Harbor.
Upcoming bottled water distribution events in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor holding resource fair for lead exposure this week.
Benton Harbor resource fair coming this week
Benton Harbor holding resource fair for lead exposure this week.
Benton Harbor resource fair this week
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend Monday evening.
One person hospitalized in South Bend shooting Monday evening