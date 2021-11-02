Advertisement

One person seriously injured in crash near Walkerton

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is seriously injured after a crash near Walkerton Monday afternoon.

It happened along State Road 23 and Walnut Road. Police say the driver swerved across the center line and into the opposite lane.

The driver of the second car has minor injuries. Two others in that car were not hurt. Police are investigating.

