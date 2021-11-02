One person hospitalized in South Bend shooting Monday evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend Monday evening.

The call came in just after 8:30 at 1145 N. Adams Street on the city’s northwest side.

The victim had already left the scene by the time officers got there. They were later found at the hospital; their condition is unknown.

One person has been detained as police continue to investigate.

