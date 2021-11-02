One person hospitalized in South Bend shooting Monday evening
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend Monday evening.
The call came in just after 8:30 at 1145 N. Adams Street on the city’s northwest side.
The victim had already left the scene by the time officers got there. They were later found at the hospital; their condition is unknown.
One person has been detained as police continue to investigate.
