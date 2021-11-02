Advertisement

Nuway & Arterra breaks ground in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Another company breaks ground on a new project Tuesday -- this time in Elkhart.

Nuway Construction and Anterra Distribution are adding 34,000 square feet to their building at 2021 Aeroplex Drive. They say with the boom in the RV business, they need more warehouse space to store product.

“It’s always good to see expansion, because expansion means that they’re capped out there... and they’re addressing the marketplace by expanding,” Elkhart Mayor Rob Roberson says. “Expansion means more jobs, more revenue, it means the community is growing.”

Plans for the expansion have been in the works for about a year. Their last project was back in 2011.

