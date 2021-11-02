Muffet McGraw to be inducted to Notre Dame Ring of Honor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday, Notre Dame announced former women’s basketball head coach Muffet McGraw will be the next inductee for the school’s Ring of Honor at Purcell Pavilion.

McGraw won national championships with the school in 2001 and 2018. The three-time consensus national coach of the year will be the 7th woman to earn the distinction of joining the Ring of Honor.

The ceremony is schedule to take place before Notre Dame’s home game against Purdue-Fort Wayne on December 12th; that game tips off at 2 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.