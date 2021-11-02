Advertisement

Morris welcomes Broadway return, ‘Rent’ on for Wednesday

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been 525,600 minutes - and then some - since a Broadway show headlined the Morris Performing Arts Center. On Wednesday, Rent returns to the Morris as part of the musical’s 25th anniversary farewell tour. Lion King was the last Broadway production tour to stop in South Bend, but shows had to be canceled due to the looming Covid-19 pandemic.

Rent is a show that actually was supposed to happen in 2020 and has been rescheduled a couple times,” said Jane Moore, Director of Booking and Event Services at MPAC.

The one-night show about friends struggling amid the AIDS epidemic is poised for a strong showing at the Morris. It opens at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We have a pretty full house tomorrow night with over 2,000 tickets out. But we still have tickets available,” Moore remarked.

Since August, the Morris has offered shows at full capacity while increasing cleaning and sanitation measures. City and local Covid-19 guidance regarding face masks is being followed, though productions can specify guidelines for Morris audience members.

“For Broadway [shows], they are requiring [patrons to wear] masks for all of the shows, unless you’re actively eating and drinking. We will have concessions open with food and beverage,” Moore explained.

At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Beatles’ tribute show Rain is at the Morris.

“For Rain tonight, sort of the same protocol, they’re more strongly recommending mask wearing unless actively eating and drinking,” said Moore.

For ticket information, visit the Morris’ website. The box office opens two hours prior to every show.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
The lawsuit calls into question a toxic culture created by 32-year-old Justin Cochran as he...
Former South Bend St. Joseph HS volleyball coach accused of sexual misconduct
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified
The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.
South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

Latest News

Nuway Construction and Arterra Distribution are adding 34,000 square-feet to their building on...
Nuway & Arterra breaks ground in Elkhart
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Beautiful weekend in store!
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Christine Karsten digs into the devastating effects of Michiana's epidemic of addiction.
Addiction & Michiana’s Youngest Victims part 1
Christine Karsten digs into the devastating effects of Michiana's epidemic of addiction.
Addiction and Michiana's Youngest Victims part 1