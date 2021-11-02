Morris welcomes Broadway return, ‘Rent’ on for Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been 525,600 minutes - and then some - since a Broadway show headlined the Morris Performing Arts Center. On Wednesday, Rent returns to the Morris as part of the musical’s 25th anniversary farewell tour. Lion King was the last Broadway production tour to stop in South Bend, but shows had to be canceled due to the looming Covid-19 pandemic.

“Rent is a show that actually was supposed to happen in 2020 and has been rescheduled a couple times,” said Jane Moore, Director of Booking and Event Services at MPAC.

The one-night show about friends struggling amid the AIDS epidemic is poised for a strong showing at the Morris. It opens at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We have a pretty full house tomorrow night with over 2,000 tickets out. But we still have tickets available,” Moore remarked.

Since August, the Morris has offered shows at full capacity while increasing cleaning and sanitation measures. City and local Covid-19 guidance regarding face masks is being followed, though productions can specify guidelines for Morris audience members.

“For Broadway [shows], they are requiring [patrons to wear] masks for all of the shows, unless you’re actively eating and drinking. We will have concessions open with food and beverage,” Moore explained.

At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Beatles’ tribute show Rain is at the Morris.

“For Rain tonight, sort of the same protocol, they’re more strongly recommending mask wearing unless actively eating and drinking,” said Moore.

For ticket information, visit the Morris’ website. The box office opens two hours prior to every show.

