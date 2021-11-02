Advertisement

Medical Moment: College & Disability

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Years ago, students with intellectual disabilities rarely went to college. However, opportunities for those students are on the rise with nearly 300 commuter and residential programs available around the country. Now, many students are on a path to greater independence.

The pure joy on Aidan Silverton’s face when he was accepted to Clemson University is something his mother never thought she’d get to see. That’s because Aidan has Fragile X, a genetic disorder that causes learning challenges.

“It was nice to know that, oh, Aidan too, will go on like many typical students and have a college experience,” says Aidan’s mother, Jennifer.

And while that experience included typical activities like football games, a visit with the basketball team, and a formal dance, itt also taught important life skills like doing laundry, learning to cook, and even holding a job at a bowling alley.

For many like Aidan, services are widely available during early childhood development, but not as they move into adulthood. Residential college programs offer a bridge to more independence.

Now that he’s graduated, Aidan will enjoy a bit more time at home with his dog, and family, before moving to a congregate residential home in Atlanta. Even though he’ll never be able to live on his own, his mother says, “At the end of the day, it really is what’s best for him and he still learned a ton.”

Clemson Life is one of 98 residential college programs in the U.S. for students with intellectual disabilities. Guidelines for admission to programs vary by school. There are also grants available to some families as well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
The lawsuit calls into question a toxic culture created by 32-year-old Justin Cochran as he...
Former South Bend St. Joseph HS volleyball coach accused of sexual misconduct
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified
The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.
South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, IN, announced he is going to run for the Democratic...
Buttigieg on unruly passengers: Do not disrespect crews
Secondary education opportunities are on the rise for students in the U.S.
Medical Moment: College & disability
When asked what her secret was to living so long, she said she didn’t have a secret. She just...
Florence Horn of Warsaw turns 104 years old!
Riverside Commons Plymouth is expected to have all units ready and available by Spring 2023.
Housing project designed to help low-income, working families breaks ground in Plymouth