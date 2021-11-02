Medical Moment: College & disability

Years ago, students with intellectual disabilities rarely went to college. However, opportunities for those students are on the rise with nearly 300 commuter and residential programs available around the country. Now, many students are on a path to greater independence.

The pure joy on Aidan Silverton’s face when he was accepted to Clemson University is something his mother never thought she’d get to see. That’s because Aidan has Fragile X, a genetic disorder that causes learning challenges.

“It was nice to know that, oh, Aidan too, will go on like many typical students and have a college experience,” says Aidan’s mother, Jennifer.

And while that experience included typical activities like football games, a visit with the basketball team, and a formal dance, itt also taught important life skills like doing laundry, learning to cook, and even holding a job at a bowling alley.

For many like Aidan, services are widely available during early childhood development, but not as they move into adulthood. Residential college programs offer a bridge to more independence.

Now that he’s graduated, Aidan will enjoy a bit more time at home with his dog, and family, before moving to a congregate residential home in Atlanta. Even though he’ll never be able to live on his own, his mother says, “At the end of the day, it really is what’s best for him and he still learned a ton.”

Clemson Life is one of 98 residential college programs in the U.S. for students with intellectual disabilities. Guidelines for admission to programs vary by school. There are also grants available to some families as well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.