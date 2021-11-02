Advertisement

Kyle Hamilton to sit out second straight week as Notre Dame takes on Navy

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will again be without one of its best players this weekend.

Head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Monday that while safety Kyle Hamilton has made encouraging progress recovering from his knee injury, he will be on the sidelines this weekend when the team takes on Navy.

“He’s made really good progress. We expect that progress to continue through this week. Then he’ll be evaluated next next week as to whether he is in a position to return for the Virginia game,” Kelly said when asked about Hamilton’s recovery.

When asked about the prospect of Hamilton returning to the field at all this season, Kelly says he does expect to see his star safety back by the end of the year, but understands that health is priority #1.

“Kyle will make the right decision and what’s right for him. Look, we’re assuming that everything goes great with his knee, right? So let’s make that assumption, and then if that’s the case, he’ll have all the information in front of him and we’re going to support him 100%, whatever it is. Again, that’s the nature of where we are today in college football. Guys got to make those kinds of decisions, but we’ll support him. He’s been a great teammate.”

Notre Dame welcomes Navy to South Bend on Saturday; kickoff is set for 3:30 PM -- & don’t forget to catch Countdown to Kickoff with Megan Smedley, Terry McFadden, and WHME sports director Chuck Freeby starting at 2:30 on WNDU.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

