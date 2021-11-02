Housing project designed to help low-income, working families breaks ground in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A housing project designed to help turn around a local labor shortage broke ground in Plymouth Tuesday.

“It’s a great day in Plymouth Indiana,” Mayor Mark Senter said during a ground breaking ceremony this morning.

The city’s newest housing development will be known as Riverside Commons Plymouth located at the intersection of Baker Street & Richter Road in Plymouth.

“This is about a nine million dollar investment. There will be six buildings here,” developer Kevin Berger says.

Across those buildings will be 40 units, 36 of them townhouses and four flats. Of those 40 units, 28 of them will have three bedrooms, while the other 12 will have two bedrooms. Berger says the goal is to not only attract more working families, but low-income families as well.

“It should help the low-income housing. We’re doing all two three bedrooms to try and attract families. That’s kind of what we’re going for and we’re looking for entry level. Plymouth still has an issue with not enough workers as we are seeing across the country. This gives us a reason to come here,” Berger says.

Riverside Commons will become as a part of the current Riverside Meadows Subdivision, a place that will soon will be surrounded by more multi-family housing, and funded thanks to local tax credits and a Marshall County’s most recent Stellar designation.

“The City of Plymouth provided the tax abatement for the project as well. The owners of the land sold it at a discount to help enable the project, believed in the project,” Marshall County Crossroads Planning Team’s Marty Oosterbaan says.

For Mayor Senter, he hopes this move will put working force that once was Plymouth, Indiana, back on the map.

“This will bring more people to our community, I think, that will want to work here. I’m glad we are being able to do this. Wish it was a little warmer this morning but overall, it’s a great thing for our city,” Senter said.

Berger says construction could take up to 18 months to complete.

At this time, the units at Riverside Commons Plymouth are expected to become available in the Spring of 2023.

