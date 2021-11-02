Florence Horn of Warsaw turns 104 years old!

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw’s Florence Horn turned 104 on Tuesday!

According to the Times Union, she was born in 1917 on County Road 225 North on an 80-acre tomato farm. She graduated high school in 1935 and landed her first job at Kroger’s.

She later married Owen Horn and they bought a farm, where they raised 45,000 chickens. She says she would get up at 5 a.m. to go work with the chickens until midnight.

Horn has two daughters, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

When asked what her secret was to living so long, she said she didn’t have a secret. She just lived.

You can read more about her amazing life on the Times Union website.

