Advertisement

Florence Horn of Warsaw turns 104 years old!

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw’s Florence Horn turned 104 on Tuesday!

According to the Times Union, she was born in 1917 on County Road 225 North on an 80-acre tomato farm. She graduated high school in 1935 and landed her first job at Kroger’s.

She later married Owen Horn and they bought a farm, where they raised 45,000 chickens. She says she would get up at 5 a.m. to go work with the chickens until midnight.

Horn has two daughters, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

When asked what her secret was to living so long, she said she didn’t have a secret. She just lived.

You can read more about her amazing life on the Times Union website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
The lawsuit calls into question a toxic culture created by 32-year-old Justin Cochran as he...
Former South Bend St. Joseph HS volleyball coach accused of sexual misconduct
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified
The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.
South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, IN, announced he is going to run for the Democratic...
Buttigieg on unruly passengers: Do not disrespect crews
Secondary education opportunities are on the rise for students in the U.S.
Medical Moment: College & Disability
Secondary education opportunities are on the rise for students in the U.S.
Medical Moment: College & disability
Riverside Commons Plymouth is expected to have all units ready and available by Spring 2023.
Housing project designed to help low-income, working families breaks ground in Plymouth