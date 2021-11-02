First Alert Forecast: Very Chilly with Lake Sprinkles/Flakes Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Staying chilly and breezy under mostly cloudy skies. There is the chance for a few lake effect sprinkles or flakes during the morning. Then remaining mostly cloudy with highs only in the middle 40s. High of 44.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Remaining mostly cloudy and turning cold overnight. The winds out of the Northwest will keep the chance for a few lake effect sprinkles or flakes around into Wednesday morning. Lows dropping into the lower 30s. Low of 30.

WEDNESDAY: Back into the middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies. It will remain breezy and chilly. A few lake effect sprinkles or flakes are possible downwind of Lake Michigan through the early afternoon. High of 44.

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and high clouds with highs staying in the middle 40sduring the afternoon. Light breeze and little to no chance of precipitation. High of 46.

LONG RANGE: Getting warmer into the weekend with highs back into the lower 50s with some sunshine! By early next week we continue to warm up. A ridge building in the center of the country will bring warmer air North. Temperatures rise into the upper 50s to near 60 by late next week. Beyond that it looks like a much cooler pattern could set up into the middle of the month. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, November 1st, 2021

Monday’s High: 49

Monday’s Low: 334

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.