Elkhart Police: Be on lookout for individuals cashing fraudulent payroll checks

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some crafty crooks had a unique and convincing approach that bilked some Elkhart check cashing businesses out of thousands of dollars in the past dozen or so days.

The Elkhart Police Department today issued a fraud alert to the community at large.

Since October 22nd, the crooks have struck three times, each time at a mom-and-pop type businesses off S. Main Street.

Some of the suspects were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7076, or CrimeStoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Elkhart is the R-V capital of the world, and the bad guys entered the stores in large groups of up to a dozen or so, all carrying phony paychecks bearing the name of one of the biggest R-V companies in town.

“These check cashing businesses don’t have necessarily the same resources that a bank would so, if I go, for example, to a bigger bank I’m just using Chase as an example, and I want to cash a check, they have programs they can run it through and they can check and make sure, okay, that seems like a legitimate check number, legitimate routing number and everything like that. Some of these smaller businesses don’t have access to those resources, but they can call the company that is purported to be the issuer of that payroll check. They can talk to their payroll department, the HR department and verify that it is in fact a legitimate check. and that person is an employee there,” said Elkhart Police Department spokesperson Jessica McBrier.

Police are passing along the following advice:

Beware of check cashers traveling in large groups.

Look for suspicious I.D. cards—in this case, those were fraudulent too.

Consider setting a limit on the dollar amount of the checks a business will cash.

“This is a legitimate service, and it is valuable to the community. People that don’t have bank accounts, are unbanked, can go and pay a nominal fee like maybe $5 to get their payroll check cashed, so, we obviously don’t want that to disappear from the community,” McBrier added.

