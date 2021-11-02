Advertisement

Elkhart Police: Be on lookout for individuals cashing fraudulent payroll checks

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some crafty crooks had a unique and convincing approach that bilked some Elkhart check cashing businesses out of thousands of dollars in the past dozen or so days.

The Elkhart Police Department today issued a fraud alert to the community at large.

Since October 22nd, the crooks have struck three times, each time at a mom-and-pop type businesses off S. Main Street.

Some of the suspects were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7076, or CrimeStoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Elkhart is the R-V capital of the world, and the bad guys entered the stores in large groups of up to a dozen or so, all carrying phony paychecks bearing the name of one of the biggest R-V companies in town.

“These check cashing businesses don’t have necessarily the same resources that a bank would so, if I go, for example, to a bigger bank I’m just using Chase as an example, and I want to cash a check, they have programs they can run it through and they can check and make sure, okay, that seems like a legitimate check number, legitimate routing number and everything like that. Some of these smaller businesses don’t have access to those resources, but they can call the company that is purported to be the issuer of that payroll check. They can talk to their payroll department, the HR department and verify that it is in fact a legitimate check. and that person is an employee there,” said Elkhart Police Department spokesperson Jessica McBrier.

Police are passing along the following advice:

Beware of check cashers traveling in large groups.

Look for suspicious I.D. cards—in this case, those were fraudulent too.

Consider setting a limit on the dollar amount of the checks a business will cash.

“This is a legitimate service, and it is valuable to the community. People that don’t have bank accounts, are unbanked, can go and pay a nominal fee like maybe $5 to get their payroll check cashed, so, we obviously don’t want that to disappear from the community,” McBrier added.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
The lawsuit calls into question a toxic culture created by 32-year-old Justin Cochran as he...
Former South Bend St. Joseph HS volleyball coach accused of sexual misconduct
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified
The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.
South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, IN, announced he is going to run for the Democratic...
Buttigieg on unruly passengers: Do not disrespect crews
Secondary education opportunities are on the rise for students in the U.S.
Medical Moment: College & Disability
Secondary education opportunities are on the rise for students in the U.S.
Medical Moment: College & disability
When asked what her secret was to living so long, she said she didn’t have a secret. She just...
Florence Horn of Warsaw turns 104 years old!
Riverside Commons Plymouth is expected to have all units ready and available by Spring 2023.
Housing project designed to help low-income, working families breaks ground in Plymouth