Coan improvement: Irish quarterback continues to see success

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly kind of joked that he couldn’t be the head coach of Notre Dame if he listened to all of the chatter surrounding the team, specifically the quarterback situation this year.

Kelly praised Coan’s ability to be selfless in the pocket.

With the hurry up offense, Coan has thrived.

Over the last two games, Coan’s pass completion rate is at 69%.

He’s only been sacked twice.

“It’s the player that has to be able to make some significant changes in some of the things that he had been doing, and had been fairly successful for,” Kelly said. “He was a successful Big 10 quarterback who had a lot of wins. I think that that’s probably where I would start. Extremely coachable. He’s got a skill set to work with. After we had that ability to make some some changes and he was all on board, it was then finding what he really brought to the table and accentuating that skill set.”

For the first game this season, against Carolina, Coan ended the night with positive rushing yards.

We just needed to continue to work with him,” Kelly said. “We just, every day, we work with him. Who knew that he was that fast, right?”

Coan and the Irish welcome back Navy on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

