Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend reacts to allegations against former SJHS volleyball coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend affirmed that it considers the safety of all students a matter of paramount concern.

This comes after a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct on the part of Justin Cochran, the former girls’ volleyball coach at St. Joseph High School.

In a written statement, the diocese said it could not comment on specific allegations made in the suit, while adding that “the diocese does believe that there are a number of substantial errors and omissions in the complaint.”

The statement says the staff at SJHS reviewed and responded to the allegations and cooperated fully with a department of child services investigation into the matter.

