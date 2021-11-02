Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend reacts to allegations against former SJHS volleyball coach
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend affirmed that it considers the safety of all students a matter of paramount concern.
This comes after a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct on the part of Justin Cochran, the former girls’ volleyball coach at St. Joseph High School.
In a written statement, the diocese said it could not comment on specific allegations made in the suit, while adding that “the diocese does believe that there are a number of substantial errors and omissions in the complaint.”
The statement says the staff at SJHS reviewed and responded to the allegations and cooperated fully with a department of child services investigation into the matter.
