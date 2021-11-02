Advertisement

Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend reacts to allegations against former SJHS volleyball coach

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend affirmed that it considers the safety of all students a matter of paramount concern.

This comes after a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct on the part of Justin Cochran, the former girls’ volleyball coach at St. Joseph High School.

In a written statement, the diocese said it could not comment on specific allegations made in the suit, while adding that “the diocese does believe that there are a number of substantial errors and omissions in the complaint.”

The statement says the staff at SJHS reviewed and responded to the allegations and cooperated fully with a department of child services investigation into the matter.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
The lawsuit calls into question a toxic culture created by 32-year-old Justin Cochran as he...
Former South Bend St. Joseph HS volleyball coach accused of sexual misconduct
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified
The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.
South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, IN, announced he is going to run for the Democratic...
Buttigieg on unruly passengers: Do not disrespect crews
Secondary education opportunities are on the rise for students in the U.S.
Medical Moment: College & Disability
Secondary education opportunities are on the rise for students in the U.S.
Medical Moment: College & disability
When asked what her secret was to living so long, she said she didn’t have a secret. She just...
Florence Horn of Warsaw turns 104 years old!
Riverside Commons Plymouth is expected to have all units ready and available by Spring 2023.
Housing project designed to help low-income, working families breaks ground in Plymouth