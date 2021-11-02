Advertisement

Buttigieg on unruly passengers: Do not disrespect crews

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg believes a federal “no fly” list for violent passengers is something to consider.

The former South Bend mayor spoke about the rise in confrontations between airline staff and passengers. “I think every option needs to be on the table,” he says. “I can’t believe we even have to say this, but for God’s sake, do not disrespect, let alone harm flight crews who, as the captain always says, are there for your safety.”

Still, Buttigieg says a federal “no fly” list for violent passengers “is not a step to be taken lightly.”

According to the FAA, more than 4,600 incidents of unruly passengers have been reported so far this year. The FAA has put in place a new zero tolerance policy and has proposed more than $1 million in fines.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
The lawsuit calls into question a toxic culture created by 32-year-old Justin Cochran as he...
Former South Bend St. Joseph HS volleyball coach accused of sexual misconduct
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified
The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.
South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

Latest News

Secondary education opportunities are on the rise for students in the U.S.
Medical Moment: College & Disability
Secondary education opportunities are on the rise for students in the U.S.
Medical Moment: College & disability
When asked what her secret was to living so long, she said she didn’t have a secret. She just...
Florence Horn of Warsaw turns 104 years old!
Riverside Commons Plymouth is expected to have all units ready and available by Spring 2023.
Housing project designed to help low-income, working families breaks ground in Plymouth