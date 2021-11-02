Buttigieg on unruly passengers: Do not disrespect crews

(WNDU) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg believes a federal “no fly” list for violent passengers is something to consider.

The former South Bend mayor spoke about the rise in confrontations between airline staff and passengers. “I think every option needs to be on the table,” he says. “I can’t believe we even have to say this, but for God’s sake, do not disrespect, let alone harm flight crews who, as the captain always says, are there for your safety.”

Still, Buttigieg says a federal “no fly” list for violent passengers “is not a step to be taken lightly.”

According to the FAA, more than 4,600 incidents of unruly passengers have been reported so far this year. The FAA has put in place a new zero tolerance policy and has proposed more than $1 million in fines.

