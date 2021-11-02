Advertisement

Benton Harbor resource fair coming this week

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A resource fair will be held for Benton Harbor residents this week to learn about the impacts of lead exposure.

It’s scheduled for Thursday, November 4th from 4-7 PM at the Benton Harbor Housing Commission.

Community organizations will be there, as well as local and state health officials. You’ll be able to ask questions and learn how to reduce lead exposure in your home.

