Beautiful weekend in store!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SLOOOWWWWW WARMING TREND... Not much going on across the Midwest, so this forecast is very tranquil. AND, a gorgeous November weekend is in store...with the trees probably peaking in much of the area! Warmer early next week, but it doesn’t look like it will last...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with nothing more than a few lake-effect sprinkles or flurries. Low: 30, Wind: W 3-6

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with some lake-effect sprinkles or flakes. High: 44, Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and even a bit colder. Low: 28

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 46

