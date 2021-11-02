Advertisement

Beautiful weekend in store!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SLOOOWWWWW WARMING TREND... Not much going on across the Midwest, so this forecast is very tranquil. AND, a gorgeous November weekend is in store...with the trees probably peaking in much of the area! Warmer early next week, but it doesn’t look like it will last...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with nothing more than a few lake-effect sprinkles or flurries. Low: 30, Wind: W 3-6

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with some lake-effect sprinkles or flakes. High: 44, Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and even a bit colder. Low: 28

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 46

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
One person is seriously injured in a car crash near Walkerton Monday.
UPDATE: One person dead after crash near Walkerton
The lawsuit calls into question a toxic culture created by 32-year-old Justin Cochran as he...
Former South Bend St. Joseph HS volleyball coach accused of sexual misconduct
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified
The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.
South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
FAW WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Very Chilly with Lake Sprinkles/Flakes Possible
FAW WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Very Chilly with Lake Sprinkles/Flakes Possible
WNDU FAW Forecast 11/2/21
WNDU FAW Forecast 11/2/21