Ask the Doctor: November 2nd, 2021

(WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week to answer your medical questions.

Right now, CDC advisors are meeting to decide on whether or not to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. If that gets approved, many parents say they’re reluctant get their kids vaccinated right away. What would you say to parents right now?

“This is a very difficult question that I have spent a lot of time thinking about.

Lets start by laying out the situation.

We are living in a pandemic that has caused countless people to get sick and many to die.

Despite the difficulties, we have seen that children only rarely get severely ill.

We may now have a vaccine against coronavirus for children.

So what should we do?

The vaccine will likely decrease the risk that a child contracts covid and if they do, that they will have a severe case.

However the risk of a severe case is already very low, so that risk reduction is likely to be small.

There are certain groups of children with chronic medical conditions that will likely see a greater benefit in protection from the vaccine.

Apart from these high risk groups of children, I see the main benefit for children getting vaccinated to be in preventing the spread of the disease to high risk adult populations.

So what is a parent to do? I think this is a very complex and personal decision for families. They need to assess their children’s health, the health of the family members the children come in to contact with, and try to make a decision they feel is best for their families.

I don’t have a blanket recommendation. I think some parents will make a reasonable decision not to vaccinate their children at this time, while others will be getting the vaccine as soon as they can. We need to support one another and the decisions we make, because children are the most precious gifts we have.”

Reggie: ”I’m trying to be healthier but food is so good and I’m worried about all the temptations I’ll face during the holidays. How can I still get fit but enjoy the holidays?”

“There are a lot of famous quotes that apply to this situation.

Nothing in the world is worth having unless it is earned with pain, difficulty and effort.

At the end of the day, diet and our health are not complex topics. In general, if you eat the right amounts of the right foods, you will lose weight and be healthier.

If you do the opposite, you will likely gain weight.

Humans have always had an idea of feasting and fasting. There have always been times of the year that we eat a lot more.

The problem with our current culture is that we are in a perpetual state of feasting.

If you are eating healthy every day, you can stand to have a big meal on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

I would encourage you to try to follow a heart healthy diet on a daily basis and then you wont need to feel bad feasting a few days every year.”

Liz: “A friend of mine says she is allergic to alcohol but continues to drink whenever we got out. Should I be worried about her health?”

“There may be some confusion in what an alcohol allergy means. An allergy means that you get a rash or your mouth swells up.

True allergies to alcohol are uncommon and most likely your friend isn’t actually allergic to alcohol.

When our bodies, break down the alcohol we drink there are some intermediate waste products that can cause us to feel sick.

Different people break down alcohol at different rates.

So some people feel sick after drinking small amounts of alcohol, and sometimes people refer to this as an alcohol allergy.

Ultimately this is not actually harmful to someone it just makes them feel terrible.

I wouldn’t worry too much about your friend’s alcohol allergy, but I would encourage you to follow safe alcohol practices. For men this is 2 drinks or less daily and for women 1 drink or less daily.”

