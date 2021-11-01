Trick or Treating in Full Effect Around Michiana

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween was in full effect this evening as residents in neighborhoods all over Michiana were out trick-or-treating.

Though it was a chilly evening, people were out grabbing treats, showing off awesome costumes, and admiring spooky home decorations.

In Elkhart, one resident went as far as creating a spooky walk through his backyard.

Inviting trick-or-treaters for a quick scare before getting their candy.

“It’s just the most enjoyable time of the year for me because, like I said, it’s not a lot about scaring the kids, it’s about having fun,” said Elkhart resident, Francisco Hernandez.

