Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple Michiana closures

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - There are some new traffic alerts as there’s a lot of work going on around Michiana currently.

US 35 at the Indiana toll road bridge is closed, and it will be shut down for three and a half weeks while a beam is replaced. The official detour follows US 20 and State Road 39.

Starting Monday, North Shore Drive from Leeper to Niles Avenues closes for AEP to install an underground transmission line. The detour route is down Michigan Street and Notre Dame Avenue via Angela Boulevard. North Shore Drive is expected to reopen by the end of the day Tuesday, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Bendix and Voore in South Bend.
Police investigate fatal crash in South Bend
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs lost control of the car,...
Mother confirmed dead in crash that also killed two children
The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two young boys, a 3 and 5-year-old after the...
GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
UPDATE: Suspect in Elkhart SWAT standoff identified

Latest News

Multiple new traffic alerts around Michiana.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures across Michiana
This year, Goshen Community Schools had 28 candidates who submitted videos. The videos were...
Meet the Goshen ‘Kid Mayor’ finalists!
Could changing your diet impact your risk for migraines?
Medical Moment: Eating away migraines
Could changing your diet impact your risk for migraines?
Medical Moment: Eating away migraines