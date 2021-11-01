TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple Michiana closures

(WNDU) - There are some new traffic alerts as there’s a lot of work going on around Michiana currently.

US 35 at the Indiana toll road bridge is closed, and it will be shut down for three and a half weeks while a beam is replaced. The official detour follows US 20 and State Road 39.

Starting Monday, North Shore Drive from Leeper to Niles Avenues closes for AEP to install an underground transmission line. The detour route is down Michigan Street and Notre Dame Avenue via Angela Boulevard. North Shore Drive is expected to reopen by the end of the day Tuesday, weather permitting.

