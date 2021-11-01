Advertisement

Tail Waggin’ Hayride at Bendix Woods County Park

It’s taking place on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.(visitsouthbend.com)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bendix Woods County Park is inviting you to bring your dog for a tractor-drawn hayride through the crisp autumn air.

Afterwards, you can warm up by the campfire with free hot cocoa and a s’more.

Pets must be on a 6-foot leash, and pet costumes welcome!

It’s taking place on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $4 per person, plus a pre-related donation that will aid Pets Connect.

For more information, click here!

