St. Joseph elections Tuesday for city commissioner, bond proposal

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Listed below are the names running for commissioner for the city of St. Joseph, Michigan:

- Michele Turner Binkley

- Thomas Dean Jennings

- Ben Rimes

- Michael R. Sarola

- Brook Thomas

- Marc Williams

Residents can’t vote for more than three names in this category.

Also taking place Tuesday: a vote on a bond proposal for Constantine Public Schools.

The borrowing limit is capped just over $45.6 million, with additions coming to Eastside Elementary and Constantine High School including a wellness center and technology improvements, playground equipment, and upgrades to Sweetland Stadium and athletic facilities.

The school district expects to pay off debt service on these bonds from the state school bond qualification and loan program.

