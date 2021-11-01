Advertisement

Notre Dame defense deals with miscommunication during North Carolina game

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football knew they would have their hands full with the explosive Carolina offense, but the Tar Heels did something the Irish hadn’t seen this year.

For the first time this season, Notre Dame gave up more than 500 yards of total offense, 564 to be exact.

A lot of that is due to Tar Heel quarterback Sam Howell who had 341 yards in the air and 101 yards on the ground.

“We knew they were going to come out and try to run the ball,” Irish safety DJ Brown said. “I think Mack Brown had mentioned that earlier in the week that they were going to try and establish the run game. But for us from a defensive backs standpoint, it was mainly about stopping the pass and stopping number 11 [Josh Downs]. I think we did that pretty well. They got us with a couple of quarterback draws that Coach Kelly was mentioning.”

Brian Kelly said it wasn’t their best night defensively.

“We had a couple of miscommunications on some man coverage situations,” Kelly said. “That’s got to get cleaned up. I think personally we have to coach it better and put our players in a better position. We’re going to lean on ourselves as coaches to help our kids get in better positions. "

This coming week, Notre Dame’s defense will face the opposite end of the spectrum as Navy ranks 127th in the FBS with 281.5 yards a game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Bendix and Voore in South Bend.
Police investigate fatal crash in South Bend
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs lost control of the car,...
Mother confirmed dead in crash that also killed two children
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
A passing cold front and a dip in the jet stream will bring the coolest air of the fall season...
First Alert Forecast: Below average highs and hard freezes this week
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Williams has 91-yard TD run, No. 11 Notre Dame beats NC

Latest News

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms a North Carolina defender for a 91-yard...
Kyren Williams shows strong leadership during North Carolina game
The Notre Dame Leprechaun mascot leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Irish and Tar Heels gear up for Saturday night matchup
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Williams has 91-yard TD run, No. 11 Notre Dame beats NC
Michigan State players celebrate their 37-33 win over Michigan in an NCAA college football...
Walker-led No. 8 Michigan St tops No. 6 Michigan 37-33