Notre Dame defense deals with miscommunication during North Carolina game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football knew they would have their hands full with the explosive Carolina offense, but the Tar Heels did something the Irish hadn’t seen this year.

For the first time this season, Notre Dame gave up more than 500 yards of total offense, 564 to be exact.

A lot of that is due to Tar Heel quarterback Sam Howell who had 341 yards in the air and 101 yards on the ground.

“We knew they were going to come out and try to run the ball,” Irish safety DJ Brown said. “I think Mack Brown had mentioned that earlier in the week that they were going to try and establish the run game. But for us from a defensive backs standpoint, it was mainly about stopping the pass and stopping number 11 [Josh Downs]. I think we did that pretty well. They got us with a couple of quarterback draws that Coach Kelly was mentioning.”

Brian Kelly said it wasn’t their best night defensively.

“We had a couple of miscommunications on some man coverage situations,” Kelly said. “That’s got to get cleaned up. I think personally we have to coach it better and put our players in a better position. We’re going to lean on ourselves as coaches to help our kids get in better positions. "

This coming week, Notre Dame’s defense will face the opposite end of the spectrum as Navy ranks 127th in the FBS with 281.5 yards a game.

