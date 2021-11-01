Advertisement

New indoor plant store opens in Granger

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A new business in Michiana focuses on bringing life to your home through plants.

Interior Gardens opened in September in Granger.

The shop sells nearly 80 different types of indoor plants, including citrus trees and moss walls.

They also offer services including in-home plant care and business services.

Melody Bontrager, the owner, said starting a new business during this time was a little scary.

“We were worried about it a little bit but not so much just because we knew we had a unique item to offer to the community,” said Bontrager. “So, the community has been very welcoming, supportive and we’re super grateful for that.”

Interior Gardens is located at 15615 IN-23 Suite B in Granger.

For more information, click here.

