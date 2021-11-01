Meet the Goshen ‘Kid Mayor’ finalists!

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Goshen will soon be getting a new “kid mayor.”

This year, Goshen Community Schools had 28 candidates who submitted videos. The videos were reviewed by a committee, and six finalists were selected.

The candidates are Madeline Harkenrider, Jayden Espinosa Lopez, Abby Nichols, Carly Sensenig, Kellen Snapp, and Gemma Stickel.

On Monday, they gave speeches on why they want to be kid mayor. And on Friday, Nov. 5, votes will be cast. The winner will be announced that same evening by Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.

