Leaf pickup programs begin in South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of year! Both Mishawaka and South Bend are starting their leaf pickup programs.

Mishawaka residents can start raking their leaves to the curb for pickup. Leaves will be picked up the day before a street’s regular trash pick-up day.

No branches, twigs, stones, or other yard waste will be taken with the leaves. If residents have any questions, reach out to the Mishawaka Street Maintenance for more information.

In South Bend, leaves must be raked by 6 a.m. on the pickup date. Just like Mishawaka, no sticks, trash, or yard waste will be accepted.

Cars should not be parked in front of leaves, and your leaves can be put in yard waste bins or bags.

For more information you can visit southbendin.gov or call 311 with questions.

