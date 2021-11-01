Advertisement

GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe is set up for victims of Friday’s crash killing a mother and two of her children.

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two children— a 3-year-old and 5-year-old— after the vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree.

Maliyah, the 8-year-old girl also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, is currently at a Fort Wayne Pediatric Hospital with a severe concussion and other injuries, according to information attached to the GoFundMe.

The money raised from the GoFundMe is expected to go towards funeral costs and medical costs for Maliyah.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

