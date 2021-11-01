GoFundMe for family of victims in Friday’s Elkhart fatal accident

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe is set up for victims of Friday’s crash killing a mother and two of her children.

The crash killed 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs and two children— a 3-year-old and 5-year-old— after the vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree.

Maliyah, the 8-year-old girl also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, is currently at a Fort Wayne Pediatric Hospital with a severe concussion and other injuries, according to information attached to the GoFundMe.

The money raised from the GoFundMe is expected to go towards funeral costs and medical costs for Maliyah.

