First Alert Forecast: Chilly Start to November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Starting off the month of November very chilly. Temperatures in the middle to upper 40s for highs by the afternoon. Breezy at times with westerly winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times. High of 48.

MONDAY NIGHT: Turning cold overnight. Few clouds around and staying breezy at times. Lows dropping into the lower 30s. Low of 34.

TUESDAY: Sunshine throughout the day mixed with some high clouds the farther North you go. Downwind of Lake Michigan we could see a few light showers develop in the evening and overnight hours. Otherwise, we remain dry and chilly. High of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost is possible in the morning. Another chilly day with a few scattered lake effect rain showers possible. Clouds with some sunshine and breezy at times. Highs staying in the lower to middle 40s during the afternoon. High of 44.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures stay in the 40s throughout the week with very few chances of a shower. Cold night could bring some frost for the second half of the week. Then as we head into next week, we will likely see the lower to middle 50s return. Keep checking back on the latest details on your First Alert Forecast as we get closer to winter each and every day.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, October 31st, 2021

Sunday’s High: 55

Sunday’s Low: 40

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.