Elkhart County poll worker honored with ‘2021 Election Hero’ award

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan honored a long-time poll worker in Elkhart County on Monday.

Kris Mueller was honored for her over 16 years of service volunteering as a poll worker. She says it’s her civic duty, and she can’t make voting better if she doesn’t help.

“If I don’t help, who is going to?” Mueller says. “And I can’t recruit other people and say ‘hey we need help.’ We need to do this. This is our civil duty to do this. If I don’t do this, then I can’t complain.”

National Election Hero Day recognizes those across the country working to ensure a safe and secure voting experience for all.

