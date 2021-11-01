Concord Community Schools look to renew referendum with Special Election on Tuesday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With just one day before voters in the Concord Community School District mark their ballots, Superintendent Dan Funston is setting the record straight on the 2021 referendum that will be headlining the district’s November 2nd Special Election.

“We have a referendum renewal on the ballot. Its kind of the best of both worlds for us. The board has asked to renew that referendum at a lower rate, 20 percent lower,” Funston says.

If approved, the 2021 referendum would reduce the district’s maximum referendum tax rate from $.405 cents, approved by voters in 2014, to $0.32 cents.

“If this passes, we would be able to continue to support kids and have the lowest tax rate we have had in ten years,” Funston told 16 News Now Monday.

An approval would also land the school the ability to fund safe and security initiatives, the management of class sizes, academic programs, and technology offerings that, according to Funston, could generate up to $4.6 million dollars of revenue annually for the next eight years.

“The great thing is we’re able to keep more dollars in the classroom with the referendum than 75 percent of the districts in the state of Indiana. At the same time we are being hurt by the tax caps,” Funston says.

Caps that could run away with what the district wants to invest in if the referendum does not receive enough votes on Tuesday.

“We lose more to the tax caps per student than anybody else in Elkhart County, anybody else in our conference, and so the operating referendum is a way to continue to provide good services for our students,” Funston says.

Election day voting centers will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

