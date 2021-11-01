Coloma Community Schools issue mask mandate in order to prioritize in-person learning

COLOMA, Ind. (WNDU) - In order to prioritize in-person learning, Coloma Community Schools have issued a mandatory mask policy, effective today, for all students, staff, volunteers, and visitors.

S/ Dave Ehlers / Coloma Community Schools Superintendent

“Our sole purpose in doing this was to keep kids in school,” said Dave Ehlers, Coloma Community School’s Superintendent.

Despite Berrien County’s mask mandate ending at the end of September, Coloma’s Superintendent believes that a mandatory mask policy is what is best for the school district right now.

“We did experience some pretty high quarantine numbers in the last couple weeks. I don’t know if it was last week or the week before, we had roughly 15% of our kids quarantine, which is pretty high,” said Ehlers.

In order to prevent having that many students miss in-person schooling, Ehlers and the school board decided masking up is the best option.

“We’ve seen over time, looking at data, that we don’t get spread in the classrooms when the kids are wearing the masks and that’s why the health department is allowing that to happen,” said Ehlers.

He also tells us that the Berrien County Health Department has now stated that Asymptomatic individuals no longer need to quarantine, so long as they wear a mask.

This will help students to avoid a two week quarantine and stay in school.

“Our parents have responded in surveys over the course of the pandemic that they want their kids in school, learning in school, not at home. So we take all those things into consideration, both sides of the argument, and we did what we thought was best. Let’s put our kids in masks, let’s keep them in school, let’s educate them,” said Ehlers.

Ehlers tells us that in-school learning provides a richer learning experience than online schooling, and he believes it is important to do whatever it takes to provide the best possible learning experience for the students.

“We just, we’re really thankful to be able to be here in person and do that and see our kids and educate our kids, and if a mask is what we need to do to do that, then we’re okay with it for a while,” said Ehlers.

The policy will be in effect until the end of this semester, on December 17th, when the school board will reevaluate the decision based on the number of cases.

You can read the school’s full mask policy here: Return to School – Our District – Coloma Community School District

