Cold week, but turning milder again

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLD, BUT TURNING MILD AGAIN... Colder air has moved into Michiana, and it’ll stick around through the week. But, it looks like a nice Fall weekend and a milder trend next week. No big storms around the country either, so we have very little chance for precipitation...maybe some lake-effect sprinkles (or flakes at night) this week, but that’s about it...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and becoming colder. Low: 32, Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Mix of sunshine and clouds...staying chilly. High: 44, Wind: W 7-14

Tuesday night: Few lake-effect sprinkles or flakes possible. Low: 30

Wednesday: Spotty lake-effect showers or sprinkles. High: 44

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.