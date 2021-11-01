Advertisement

Cold week, but turning milder again

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLD, BUT TURNING MILD AGAIN... Colder air has moved into Michiana, and it’ll stick around through the week. But, it looks like a nice Fall weekend and a milder trend next week. No big storms around the country either, so we have very little chance for precipitation...maybe some lake-effect sprinkles (or flakes at night) this week, but that’s about it...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and becoming colder. Low: 32, Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Mix of sunshine and clouds...staying chilly. High: 44, Wind: W 7-14

Tuesday night: Few lake-effect sprinkles or flakes possible. Low: 30

Wednesday: Spotty lake-effect showers or sprinkles. High: 44

