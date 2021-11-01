Advertisement

Buttigieg: Supply chain issues expected to continue

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
(WNDU) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg predicts the U.S. will keep seeing supply chain issues into the holiday season.

The former South Bend mayor explained why it takes more than just federal efforts to tackle shortages and bottleneck issues.

“Fundamentally, it’s up to the producers, the shippers and the retailers, and we’re doing everything we can to help them move those goods across infrastructure that’s often outdated,” Buttigieg says. “Look, we’ve got demand. That’s off the charts. The Retail Federation is predicting an all-time record high in terms of sales. We’ve got supply, which is in some cases actually up, but not up enough to keep up with that demand. And then, the biggest thing of all, of course, you have the pandemic.”

The Biden Administration has taken steps to try to ease stress on the supply chain. That includes directing the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to move to 24/7 operations.

