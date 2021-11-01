Benton Harbor Commissioner elections Tuesday

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Listed below are the names of the candidates running for commissioner for the city of Benton Harbor:

- Ambie Bell

- C.F. Jones

- Duane L. Seats II

- Ron Singleton

Residents cannot vote for more than two names.

There are also multiple races for city commissioner by ward in Benton Harbor. In the third district, Ronny Booker and Juanita Henry are up for the position. It is a four-year term.

In the fourth district, Ethel Clark-Griffin and Ruthie McCoy Haralson are running for the position. Voting is Tuesday -- to find out where you can vote, visit BerrienCounty.org.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.