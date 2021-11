This week in our 2nd Chance Pet segment, we meet a cat at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County who is looking for a loving home.

Minnie loves cuddles, and even more.... she loves watching TV! To learn more, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Minnie, or any other shelter pet, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

