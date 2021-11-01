Advertisement

28-year-old airlifted after Cass County hit and run

Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) -A 28-year-old is airlifted to a hospital with injuries following a hit-and-run crash overnight in Cass County.

The victim has been identified as Richard Mroz of Union.

It happened just after midnight Sunday morning in the area of Sunset Blvd. and Terrie Shore Rd. in Porter Twsp.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Mroz on the side of the road.

He was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Deputies were able to locate the driver who hit Mroz, a 58-year-old man from White Pigeon.

His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation.

