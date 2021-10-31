Advertisement

Williams has 91-yard TD run, No. 11 Notre Dame beats NC

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina , Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Kyren Williams raced 91 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and No. 11 Notre Dame held off Sam Howell and upset-minded North Carolina 44-34 on Saturday night in a game that had over 1,000 yards in offense.

Williams ran for a career-high 199 yards on 22 carries to help the Fighting Irish improve to 7-1 with their third straight victory.

The Irish won despite being outgained by the Tar Heels (4-4) in total yardage, 554-523. But the Irish outrushed the Tar Heels 293-223.

Howell, who became the Tar Heels’ first quarterback with over 10,000 passing yards, finished with 341 yards on 24-of-31 passing with one touchdown and one interception.

He added another 101 yards on 18 carries, one a 31-yard touchdown run.

