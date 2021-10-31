Advertisement

Walker-led No. 8 Michigan St tops No. 6 Michigan 37-33

Michigan State players celebrate their 37-33 win over Michigan in an NCAA college football...
Michigan State players celebrate their 37-33 win over Michigan in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Kenneth Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns, lifting No. 8 Michigan State to a 37-33 comeback win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday.

The Spartans trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before Walker boosted his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.

Walker’s fifth touchdown helped the Spartans take a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining and they held on for the win.

Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley sealed the victory by picking off a floating pass from Cade McNamara.

