Tough 2nd-half defense lifts Boilermakers past Huskers 28-23

Nebraska's Myles Farmer (4) tackles Purdue's David Bell (3) during the first half of an NCAA...
Nebraska's Myles Farmer (4) tackles Purdue's David Bell (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Aidan O’Connell threw for two touchdowns, Purdue intercepted four of Adrian Martinez’s passes, and the Boilermakers beat Nebraska 28-23.

Purdue bounced back from last week’s home loss to Wisconsin to move within one win of bowl eligibility for the first time in four years.

Nebraska lost its third straight game and would have to win out against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa to get to a bowl for the first time in five years.

The Huskers entered the game as a touchdown favorite.

The loss is certain to ratchet up the pressure another notch on fourth-year coach Scott Frost.

10/30/2021 8:21:21 PM (GMT -4:00)

