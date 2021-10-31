Advertisement

Titans use late turnovers to pull off 34-31 OT win at Indy

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) hits Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson...
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) hits Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) in the end zone causing an interception during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime, capping a wild finish as the Tennessee Titans won 34-31 at Indianapolis.

The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.

Tennessee took a three-game lead in the AFC South and also earned its third season sweep in the series.

10/31/2021 5:04:02 PM (GMT -4:00)

