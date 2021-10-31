Titans use late turnovers to pull off 34-31 OT win at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime, capping a wild finish as the Tennessee Titans won 34-31 at Indianapolis.

The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.

Tennessee took a three-game lead in the AFC South and also earned its third season sweep in the series.

10/31/2021 5:04:02 PM (GMT -4:00)