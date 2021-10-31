SWAT standoff in Elkhart leads to man’s arrest

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Elkhart.

It happened at a home in the 800 block of Liberty St. at 11:15 A.M. Sunday morning.

A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside the home, chased her with a knife and threatened to kill her before she managed to escape and call the cops.

Eventually, SWAT was called where a standoff took place after the man inside refused to give himself up.

Officers deployed tear gas and entered the home taking the man in question into custody.

The homeowner says she is just glad to be alive.

“I got woken up with someone trying to get in my bed with me and I told him to leave. He got angry and went downstairs, tore the gasoline off the wall, had the whole house full of gas. He had I knife with him. When I went down—after he barricaded me upstairs— I had to get through the door and then I go through the kitchen And the house was wrecked. I go through the kitchen in the stove was in the middle of the kitchen and he had a knife about that long in his hand and he came out me saying he was going to effing kill me. So I threw the chair at him, and he flipped in front of that and that was it. I mean I ran up out of the house,” said the homeowner who escaped Melisa Menzies.

Police say the man was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Formal charges are still pending in relation to today’s events.

They say no one was hurt in the standoff.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.