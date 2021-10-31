South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager with autism.

The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.

He is described as Hispanic and standing at 5′6″ with curly hair.

He was last seen early Sunday afternoon wearing a blue and yellow Tommy Hilfiger coat with Star Wars pajama pants.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call the South Bend police.

