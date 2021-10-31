Advertisement

South Bend police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager with autism.

The missing person is 17-year-old Guillermo Trancoso.

He is described as Hispanic and standing at 5′6″ with curly hair.

He was last seen early Sunday afternoon wearing a blue and yellow Tommy Hilfiger coat with Star Wars pajama pants.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call the South Bend police.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Bendix and Voore in South Bend.
Police investigate fatal crash in South Bend
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs lost control of the car,...
Mother confirmed dead in crash that also killed two children
Police say a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling south on County Road 3 just north of County...
Two children killed in Elkhart County crash
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Two girls have been taken into custody for Intimidation and Conspiracy to Commit Murder after...
Two girls in custody after threat to LaVille Jr./Sr. High Scihool

Latest News

Missing teen in South Bend
Missing teen in South Bend
Elkhart SWAT Standoff
Elkhart SWAT Standoff
A woman inside the home where it happened tells 16 News Now that a man she knew, also inside...
SWAT standoff in Elkhart leads to man’s arrest
A passing cold front and a dip in the jet stream will bring the coolest air of the fall season...
First Alert Forecast: Below average highs and hard freezes this week