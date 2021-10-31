Advertisement

Police investigate fatal crash in South Bend

It happened at the intersection of N. Bendix and Voorde drives
Police are at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Bendix and Voore in South Bend.
Police are at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Bendix and Voore in South Bend.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 1:30 this morning.

It happened at the intersection of N. Bendix and Voorde drives.

The driver was killed, and his two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known.

What led to the crash has not been determined yet, but the coroner tells 16 News Now that speed and alcohol may both be factors.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Join us on 16 News Now Sunday Morning starting at 8 o’clock for more details.

