Advertisement

Notre Dame class of ‘68 dedicates a tree and bench on campus to Joe Kernan

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Classmates and those close to former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Governor Joseph Kernan gathered on Notre Dame’s campus today for a memorial bench and tree dedication.

Kernan passed away at the age of 74 last year.

“He was a leader, he was a true genuinely good guy,” said Tom Durkin, Notre Dame class of 1968.

A hero. A leader. A friend. To his classmates, that’s who Joe Kernan was.

“He was such a great liaison between South Bend and the University and he just he always did whatever was right. He lived by the three rules of do what’s right, stay committed, and give love,” said Skip Strzelecki, Notre Dame class of 1968.

After graduating from Notre Dame, Kernan joined the navy, serving as a naval aviator in the Vietnam War.

He was captured as a prisoner of war for nearly a year.

After being released and coming home, he decided to get into politics, serving three terms as South Bend’s Mayor, before being elected as Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor.

Then when Frank O’Bannon passed away, it was Kernan who assumed the role of governor until January of 2005.

“He was just a great guy. He was a regular guy. If there was a hundred more politicians like him in the world, it’d be a better place,” said Tom Weyer, President for Life of The Great ‘68.

Now Kernan is forever engraved on campus at Notre Dame and in the city of South Bend, two places he truly loved.

“And Joe deserved this you know he was a true champion of not only South Bend, but our lady’s university. So all I can say is, you know life’s a people business and I would be a lesser man if I hadn’t known Joe Kernan,” said Fred Ferli, Notre Dame class of 1968.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling south on County Road 3 just north of County...
Two children killed in Elkhart County crash
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Two girls have been taken into custody for Intimidation and Conspiracy to Commit Murder after...
Two girls in custody after threat to LaVille Jr./Sr. High Scihool
Big fish caught in Dowagiac Creek
Big Fish caught in Dowagiac Creek
16 News Now spoke one-on-one with Nyshaun’s father who says the news is a lonely bright spot in...
Father of 8-year-old arson victim reacts to new murder charges

Latest News

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs lost control of the car,...
Mother confirmed dead in crash that also killed two children
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jessica Tubbs lost control of the car,...
Mother, two children dead from Elkhart County crash
Joe Kernan Memorial Bench and Tree Dedication
Joe Kernan Memorial Bench and Tree Dedication
The grand opening of Darnell Park happened on Saturday.
Habitat for Humanity celebrates grand opening of Darnell Park