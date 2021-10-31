Notre Dame class of ‘68 dedicates a tree and bench on campus to Joe Kernan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Classmates and those close to former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Governor Joseph Kernan gathered on Notre Dame’s campus today for a memorial bench and tree dedication.

Kernan passed away at the age of 74 last year.

“He was a leader, he was a true genuinely good guy,” said Tom Durkin, Notre Dame class of 1968.

A hero. A leader. A friend. To his classmates, that’s who Joe Kernan was.

“He was such a great liaison between South Bend and the University and he just he always did whatever was right. He lived by the three rules of do what’s right, stay committed, and give love,” said Skip Strzelecki, Notre Dame class of 1968.

After graduating from Notre Dame, Kernan joined the navy, serving as a naval aviator in the Vietnam War.

He was captured as a prisoner of war for nearly a year.

After being released and coming home, he decided to get into politics, serving three terms as South Bend’s Mayor, before being elected as Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor.

Then when Frank O’Bannon passed away, it was Kernan who assumed the role of governor until January of 2005.

“He was just a great guy. He was a regular guy. If there was a hundred more politicians like him in the world, it’d be a better place,” said Tom Weyer, President for Life of The Great ‘68.

Now Kernan is forever engraved on campus at Notre Dame and in the city of South Bend, two places he truly loved.

“And Joe deserved this you know he was a true champion of not only South Bend, but our lady’s university. So all I can say is, you know life’s a people business and I would be a lesser man if I hadn’t known Joe Kernan,” said Fred Ferli, Notre Dame class of 1968.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.