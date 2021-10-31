Advertisement

New emergency-disaster service truck in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered in downtown Elkhart Saturday to check out a new emergency-disaster service truck that will be used by The Salvation Army of Elkhart.

The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and The Salvation Army hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

The vehicle was built here locally and is a one-of-a-kind 21-foot vehicle with an interior oven, refrigerator and freezer.

The vehicle will travel to emergency and natural disaster locations, where meals and water will be delivered to first responders.

“Since 2018 when the floods happened we realized here in Elkhart that we need to be better prepared for emergencies; and through the donations of the community, and the advisory board fundraising, Elkhart made this happen,” said Lt. Wayne Benedict with The Salvation Army of Elkhart County.

The Salvation Army said it is having a hard time finding a place to store the truck.

They said they would like to find a spot in Elkhart for easy access.

If you can help, please give them a call.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling south on County Road 3 just north of County...
Two children killed in Elkhart County crash
Two girls have been taken into custody for Intimidation and Conspiracy to Commit Murder after...
Two girls in custody after threat to LaVille Jr./Sr. High Scihool
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
16 News Now spoke one-on-one with Nyshaun’s father who says the news is a lonely bright spot in...
Father of 8-year-old arson victim reacts to new murder charges

Latest News

Crews investigating Saturday house fire in Mishawaka
Mishawaka FD investigating Saturday house fire
We will stay partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of a passing sprinkle....
First Alert Forecast: Staying mostly cloudy for tonight's Aurora
Notre Dame vs North Carolina football
6:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - North Carolina at Notre Dame
We will stay partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a slight chance of a passing sprinkle....
First Alert Forecast: Staying mostly cloudy for tonight’s Aurora