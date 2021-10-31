New emergency-disaster service truck in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered in downtown Elkhart Saturday to check out a new emergency-disaster service truck that will be used by The Salvation Army of Elkhart.

The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and The Salvation Army hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

The vehicle was built here locally and is a one-of-a-kind 21-foot vehicle with an interior oven, refrigerator and freezer.

The vehicle will travel to emergency and natural disaster locations, where meals and water will be delivered to first responders.

“Since 2018 when the floods happened we realized here in Elkhart that we need to be better prepared for emergencies; and through the donations of the community, and the advisory board fundraising, Elkhart made this happen,” said Lt. Wayne Benedict with The Salvation Army of Elkhart County.

The Salvation Army said it is having a hard time finding a place to store the truck.

They said they would like to find a spot in Elkhart for easy access.

If you can help, please give them a call.

